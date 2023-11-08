Bar Council of India, BCI has again postponed the AIBE 18 examination. The All India Bar Examination will now be conducted on December 10, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the revised schedule through the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org. AIBE 18 exam postponed again, registration date extended till November 16

Along with the exam date, the registration date has also been revised. The last date to register for AIBE 18 is till November 16, 2023.

As per the official notice, the decision to reschedule the AIBE was taken due to a clash with the CLAT PG exam and M.P State Judicial P.T which are also slated for the same day.

The last date for payment through online mode is till November 17, 2023, and the last date for correction in the registration form is till November 19, 2023. The admit cards will be available on the website from December 1 to December 5, 2023.

AIBE 18 exam: How to register

To register for AIBE XVIII candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

