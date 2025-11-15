Edit Profile
    AIBE XX admit card releasing today; here's how to download hall tickets for Nov 30 exam

    AIBE XX admit card: BCI has announced the release of AIBE XX admit card today, November 15. Candidates can access it at aibe.digivarsity.online. 

    Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 7:50 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced that it will release the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX today, November 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official portal — aibe.digivarsity.online.

    AIBE XX admit card : Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official portal — aibe.digivarsity.online. (aibe.digivarsity.online)
    AIBE XX is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025.

    How to download AIBE XX admit card

    Visit the official admit card portal: aibe.digivarsity.online

    Click on the User Login section

    Enter your registered mobile number, password, and captcha

    Submit to view and download the admit card

    Take a printout for use on the exam day

    Important dates for AIBE XX

    Online registration began: September 29, 2025

    Online fee payment started: September 29, 2025

    Registration closed: October 31, 2025

    Last date for online fee payment: November 1, 2025

    Last date for corrections: November 1, 2025

    Admit card release: November 15, 2025

    Exam date: November 30, 2025

    The BCI has clarified that the passing percentage remains unchanged — 45% for General/OBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

    AIBE XX syllabus and question-wise breakup

    The exam will consist of 100 questions covering key areas of law, including the updated criminal law codes. The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

    Constitutional Law – 10

    IPC & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – 8

    CrPC & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 10

    Civil Procedure Code – 10

    Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – 8

    ADR including Arbitration Act – 4

    Family Law – 8

    PIL – 4

    Administrative Law – 3

    Professional Ethics & Misconduct – 4

    Company Law – 2

    Environmental Law – 2

    Cyber Law – 2

    Labour & Industrial Law – 4

    Tort, MV Act & Consumer Law – 5

    Taxation – 4

    Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws & NIA – 8

    Land Acquisition – 2

    Intellectual Property Laws – 2

    Candidates are advised to download their admit card early to avoid last-minute issues.

