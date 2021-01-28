AIBE-XV answer key on January 30, results in first week of March

The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30. The date for the release of answer key has been informed through a notification issued on All India Bar Examination (AIBE) website. All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was held on January 24 and approximately 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam at 154 centers in 52 cities of India.

Candidates, who have appeared in AIBE XV exam, can check the answer keys after they are released by visiting the official exam website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Steps to check AIBE XV answer key:

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV answer key’

3) A Pdf file of answer key will appear on the screen

4) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates are given time to raise objections against the answer keys. The objections are considered and changes are made, if required. Once the process is complete, the results are declared on basis of the final answer key.

According to a notification on AIBE website, the results of AIBE-XV will be declared in first week of March this year. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of March, 2021,” reads the official notification.