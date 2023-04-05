Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration ends on April 6, know how to apply

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration ends on April 6, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 06:37 PM IST

Candidates can apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last day to register for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) for July 2023 is tomorrow, April 6, 2023. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration ends on April 6

The IIMS INI SS July 2023 examination admit card will be released on April 21 and the written examination will be held on April 29.

All candidates except PWBD candidates have to pay 4000 as applictaion fee.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Academic courses

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

