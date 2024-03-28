All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session registration process on March 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Entrance Test can check the direct link on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session registration begins, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date of online registration is till April 10.. The status of application and rejected application can be checked on April 13. Last date for submission of required documents is April 16.

The admit card will be issued on April 22, 2024 and the written test through online CBT mode will be conducted on April 27, 2024.

AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself first.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All applicants will have to pay ₹4000/- as application fee + transaction changes as applicable. The PWBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can c