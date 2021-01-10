AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here

The National Law University, Delhi has rescheduled the All India Law Entrance Test 2021. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity's official website.

According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am. Earlier, the entrance examination was scheduled to be held on May 2, 2021.

The All India Law EntranceTest 2021 is held for admission to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. Programme.

"The admission notice will be issued in the third week of January 2021 and the Online Application Forms will be available on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, http://nludelhi.ac.in from the third week of January 2021," reads the official notification.