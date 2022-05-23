AIMA MAT 2022 last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in, link here

The Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 registration procedure will end today, May 23, 2022.Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) 2 and computer-based test (CBT 2) are scheduled on May 28. The admit cards will be available for download on May 25 at 4:00 p.m.

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on “Fresh Candidate to create login”

Register and key in all the required details

An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

Verify and complete the registration process

Pay the application fee

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any queries on PBT/CBT, send an email to matpbt@aima.in or call 8130338839 or 9599030586. (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM)

