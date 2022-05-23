Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT 2022 last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in, link here
competitive exams

AIMA MAT 2022 last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in, link here

  • Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 CBT 2 and PBT 2 registration will end today.
AIMA MAT 2022 last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in, link here
AIMA MAT 2022 last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in, link here
Published on May 23, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 registration procedure will end today, May 23, 2022.Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) 2 and computer-based test (CBT 2) are scheduled on May 28. The admit cards will be available for download on May 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Direct link to apply here

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on “Fresh Candidate to create login”

Register and key in all the required details

An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

Verify and complete the registration process

Pay the application fee

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any queries on PBT/CBT, send an email to matpbt@aima.in or call 8130338839 or 9599030586. (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aima
aima
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out