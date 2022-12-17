AIMA MAT IBT 2022 registration date extended, apply till Dec 21 at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association has extended the AIMA MAT IBT 2022 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for MAT as Remote Proctored Internet Based Test can apply till December 21, 2022. The application process can be done on the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

The admit card as per schedule will release on December 22, 2022 and the IBT examination will be conducted on December 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT IBT 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or registration details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIMA MAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON