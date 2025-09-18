AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2025 releasing today, how to download hall tickets at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association is scheduled to release the AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2025 on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Candidates appearing for the the Management Aptitude Test in Paper Based Test mode will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2025 releasing today. Check steps to download hall tickets when released at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT Paper Based Test is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2025. Candidates will be provided a sealed Question Booklet and an OMR Answer Sheet. They will have to fill the necessary information in the space provided on the cover of the Question Booklet and the Answer Sheet before commencement of the test.

The answers are to be marked on the Answer Sheet, using only Blue/ Black Ball Point Pen to darken the oval for answering.

Candidates must note that once an oval is darkened as answer to the question, it will be considered final. They should not tear, bend or mutilate the Answer Sheet.

In addition, rough work needs to be done on the Question Booklet only. No separate sheet will be provided for the same.

It may be mentioned here that the duration of the test is 2 hours. There are 150 questions. All questions are compulsory and carry equal marks. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

Carrying the admit card as well as a valid ID proof is compulsory on the day of the exam.

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Meanwhile, registrations for AIMA MAT CBT 2025 will end on September 22, 2025.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIMA MAT.