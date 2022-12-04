AISSEE 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on aissee.nta.nic.in

The extended registration/application window for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2023 will be closed tomorrow, December 5. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can do it on aissee.nta.nic.in.

While the last date to apply for AISSEE 2023 and pay the exam fee is December 5, the application form correction window will be available from December 7 to 11.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections details submitted by them in their application form during this window. They will also be allowed to replace the uploaded documents, if required.

AISSEE 2023: How to apply for the test

Go the official website of AISSEE 2023 – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on the AISSEE 2023 application link available on the home page.

Now, click on new registration, submit asked details and submit.

Next, enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of application fees.

Submit your application form and download the confirmation page.