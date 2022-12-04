Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AISSEE 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on aissee.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 04, 2022 06:34 PM IST

While the last date to apply for AISSEE 2023 and pay the exam fee is December 5, the application form correction window will be available from December 7 to 11.

AISSEE 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on aissee.nta.nic.in (For representation purpose)
AISSEE 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on aissee.nta.nic.in (For representation purpose)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The extended registration/application window for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2023 will be closed tomorrow, December 5. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can do it on aissee.nta.nic.in.

While the last date to apply for AISSEE 2023 and pay the exam fee is December 5, the application form correction window will be available from December 7 to 11.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections details submitted by them in their application form during this window. They will also be allowed to replace the uploaded documents, if required.

AISSEE 2023: How to apply for the test

Go the official website of AISSEE 2023 – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on the AISSEE 2023 application link available on the home page.

Now, click on new registration, submit asked details and submit.

Next, enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of application fees.

Submit your application form and download the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sainik school
sainik school

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out