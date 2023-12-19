close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AISSEE 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

AISSEE 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 02:10 PM IST

AISSEE 2024 registration ends tomorrow, December 20, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for AISSEE 2024 on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination can do it through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2024 registration

AISSEE 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on AISSEE 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will open on December 22 and will close on December 24, 2023. The written examination will be conducted on January 28, 2024. Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading.

AISSEE 2024 covers admission for the academic year 2024-25 to:- Class VI and Class IX of the Sainik Schools and Class VI of the New Sainik Schools. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.

