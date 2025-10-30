AISSEE 2026: Last date today to apply at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for AISSEE 2026 on October 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.
The last date for successful payment of fee is October 31, 2025. The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2025.
The test will be held in the month of January 2026. The exam will comprise of multiple choice questions and will be held in pen and paper mode. The Class 6 exam duration is 150 minutes and Class 9 exam duration is 180 minutes. For Class 6 admission the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Meanwhile, three new Sainik Schools have been added for AISSEE 2026. The schools to be added are- Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School of Tamil Nadu, Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School of Goa and Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai of Maharashtra. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.