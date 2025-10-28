Edit Profile
    AISSEE 2026: New Sainik Schools added for candidates, check list here

    Three new Sainik Schools have been added for AISSEE 2026. The list is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:20 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Sainik School Society has added new sainik schools for AISSEE 2026. Candidates who want to apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 can check the official notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

    AISSEE 2026: New Sainik Schools added for candidates, check list here (HT File)
    AISSEE 2026: New Sainik Schools added for candidates, check list here (HT File)

    As per the official notice, 3 Sainik Schools have been added in the list. The schools to be added are- Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School of Tamil Nadu, Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School of Goa and Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai of Maharashtra.

    The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admission to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools/ New Sainik Schools registration will end on October 30, 2025. The last date of successful transaction of fee is October 31, 2025.

    The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2025.

    Direct link to apply AISSEE 2026

    AISSEE 2026: How to apply

    To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

    2. Click on AISSEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of Sainik School.

    Official Notice Here

