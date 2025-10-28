Sainik School Society has added new sainik schools for AISSEE 2026. Candidates who want to apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 can check the official notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. AISSEE 2026: New Sainik Schools added for candidates, check list here (HT File)

As per the official notice, 3 Sainik Schools have been added in the list. The schools to be added are- Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School of Tamil Nadu, Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School of Goa and Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai of Maharashtra.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admission to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools/ New Sainik Schools registration will end on October 30, 2025. The last date of successful transaction of fee is October 31, 2025.

The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2025.

Direct link to apply AISSEE 2026 AISSEE 2026: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

2. Click on AISSEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Sainik School.