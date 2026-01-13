AISSEE Admit Card 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in, download link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released AISSEE Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2026 examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in.

The hall tickets can be downloaded by using candidate's application number and password. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download AISSEE Admit Card 2026 AISSEE Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on AISSEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency will conduct the AISSEE exam on January 18, 2026. The exam will be held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, Candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or email at aissee@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.