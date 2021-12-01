AP EAMCET 2021: Final phase registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will begin the final phase registration of AP EAMCET 2021 from December 2, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the final phase counselling round for B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses can apply online through the official site of AP EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification, and option entry will be conducted from December 2 to December 5, 2021. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply for the final phase counselling round.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of AP SCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on EAPCET 2021 admissions link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. Candidates from Rank 1 to last rank will have to make the payment of fees till December 3, 2021.