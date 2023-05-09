Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2023 12:24 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has released AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets on May 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here
AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The entrance test will be conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

  • Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can apply for the exam with late fees of 5000 till May 12, 2023 and with late fees of 10000/- till May 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
ap eamcet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out