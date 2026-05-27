Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will close the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 objection window on May 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today, here's how to raise objections at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The objection window link will be deactivated at 11 am today. To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections against AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections 1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Click on the answers you want to raise objection for.

7. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Engineering course exam was held from May 12 to 18, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam was held on May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.