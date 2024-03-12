AP EAPCET 2024 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; here's direct link to apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 today, March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE opens registration for AP EAMCET 2024, exam dates announced

The last date for submitting the application fee is April 15 without a late fee. Candidates can submit their application with a late fee till May 5. The AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket will be released on May 7. APEAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam will be held from May 13 to May 15. APEAPCET 2024 (Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be held from May 17 to May 19.

AP EAPCET 2024: Know how to register

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET link

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application fee

Pay the application fees and register with other details

Submit and download the application form