 AP EAPCET 2024 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAPCET 2024 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; here's direct link to apply

AP EAPCET 2024 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2024 05:01 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2024 registration begins with May exam dates.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 today, March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE opens registration for AP EAMCET 2024, exam dates announced
APSCHE opens registration for AP EAMCET 2024, exam dates announced

The last date for submitting the application fee is April 15 without a late fee. Candidates can submit their application with a late fee till May 5. The AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket will be released on May 7. APEAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam will be held from May 13 to May 15. APEAPCET 2024 (Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be held from May 17 to May 19.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AP EAPCET 2024 direct link

AP EAPCET 2024: Know how to register

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET link

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application fee

Pay the application fees and register with other details

Submit and download the application form

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On