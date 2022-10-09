Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2022 counselling registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, get link

AP ICET 2022 counselling registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, get link

Published on Oct 09, 2022

APICET 2022 counselling registration begin at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Candidates can register online at icet-sche.aptonline.in till October 12.

The certification verification process will be conducted from October 10 to October 14. The webs option will be available from October 14 to October 16. The AP ICET 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on October 19.

Direct link to register

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Know how to register

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the registration link

Upload required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link

Pay application fees

Upload scanned documents

Download and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

andhra pradesh counselling
