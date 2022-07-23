AP PGECET 2022: Tomorrow Last date to raise objection at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will close down the objection window for AP PGECET 2022 on Tomorrow, July 24. Candidates who want to raise objections against the released provisional answer key through the official website of AP PGECET 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets will be uploaded on 21-07-2022 05:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Objections will be received from 21-07-2022 05:00 PM to 24-07-2022 05:00 PM”, reads the official website.

Direct link to raise objections

AP PGECET 2022: How to raise objections

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Key Objections’

Key in your log in details

Raise objections and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.