AP SET 2025: Last date today to apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, direct link here
AP SET 2025 registration ends today, February 9. The direct link to apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test is given here.
Andhra University will close the registration process for AP SET 2025 on February 9, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.
The last date to apply with a late fee of ₹2000 + registration fee is February 25, 2026. The hall ticket will be available for download from March 19, 2026.
Candidates must have completed a Master’s Degree or equivalent from a UGC- recognized university to apply for the exam.
Direct link to register for AP SET 2025
AP SET 2025: How to apply
To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.
2. Click on AP SET 2025 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Click on submit and your application is submitted.
6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1600/- + convenience charges for open category candidates, ₹1300/- + convenience chages for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E, EWS category candidates and ₹900/- + convenience chages for SC / ST / PWD / Transgender candidates. The fee should be paid through Credit Card / Debit Card (RuPay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro), Internet Banking.
The exam will be held on March 28 and 29, 2026. APSET shall be conducted exclusively in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres. No offline or pen-and-paper mode shall be permitted. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper I is Teaching and Research Aptitude and Paper II is Subject Paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP SET.
