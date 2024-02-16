Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will close the registration process of AP TET 2024 on February 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh at aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 registration ends on February 18, fee payment window closes tomorrow

The fee payment window will close on February 17, 2024. The online mock test will be available on February 19, 2024 and the hall tickets can be downloaded from February 23 onwards.

Direct link to apply for AP TET 2024

AP TET 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh at aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on AP TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination Paper I and Paper II will be conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The final results will be announced on March 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh.