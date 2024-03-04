 AP TET 2024: Response sheet released on official website, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP TET 2024: Response sheet released on official website, get link to download, results expected on March 14

AP TET 2024: Response sheet released on official website, get link to download, results expected on March 14

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2024 04:41 PM IST

The response sheet for the AP TET 2024 has been released on the official website. Check the steps to download response sheet. Direct link is also given below.

The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 on its official website. Candidates who sat for the exams can access the response sheet on aptet.apcfss.in and download it.

AP TET 2024 response sheet out on official website.
AP TET 2024 response sheet out on official website.

To access, candidates will be needing the candidate ID and date of birth. Check out the following steps to access the response sheet.

  • Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, find the Response Sheet(s) section and click on the link.
  • Enter the candidate ID, date of birth, and the verification code.
  • The AP TET response sheet will open. Download and print it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link.

Notably, as per the schedule, the Department of School Education will release the provisional answer key on March 10, and candidates can raise objections until March 11. The answer key will be released separately for both papers.

The Final answer key will be released on March 13, and the AP TET 2024 result is expected to be announced on March 14.

