APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit cards today on psc.ap.gov.in, link here

APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release hall tickets or admit cards for the screening test (objective type) for group 1 services recruitment today, March 10. Candidates can download it from the commission's website, psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link is given below:

APPSC group 1 hall ticket 2024

OTPR ID and password are required to download APPSC group 1 hall tickets 2024.

The examination is scheduled for March 17. The test will be held in two shifts – the first shift, for paper 1 will take place from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift for paper 2 is from 2 pm to 4 pm – at 18 district centres of Andhra Pradesh.

“The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon. They should also ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination,” the APPSC said.