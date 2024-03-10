APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit cards today on psc.ap.gov.in, link here
APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release hall tickets or admit cards for the screening test (objective type) for group 1 services recruitment today, March 10. Candidates can download it from the commission's website, psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link is given below:...Read More
APPSC group 1 hall ticket 2024
OTPR ID and password are required to download APPSC group 1 hall tickets 2024.
The examination is scheduled for March 17. The test will be held in two shifts – the first shift, for paper 1 will take place from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift for paper 2 is from 2 pm to 4 pm – at 18 district centres of Andhra Pradesh.
“The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon. They should also ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination,” the APPSC said.
APPSC group 1 hall ticket: Do these after downloading admit cards
- Make sure that your name and all other personal information, including the photograph, are printed correctly. Any error in these details must be reported immediately.
- Check and confirm the date, time and venue for the examination.
- Carefully read the exam day instructions that have been mentioned on the admit card.
APPSC group 1 hall ticket 2024: Steps to download it
- Go to psc.ap.gov.in.
- Open the hall ticket tab.
- Login with your OTPR ID and password.
- Download the hall ticket and check details about the exam.
Where to check APPSC group 1 hall ticket 2024?
Hall tickets for the APPSC group 1 examination will be released on psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check it by opening the ‘Hall Ticket’ page given on the home page of the commission's website.
APPSC group 1 hall ticket 2024 today
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will issue admit cards or hall tickets for the group 1 services recruitment examination today, March 10, 2024.