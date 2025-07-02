APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 released at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link to download here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the computer proficiency test for recruitment to posts of Group 2 services can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 released, direct link to download here

The computer proficiency test for provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate verification for Recruitments to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) will be held on July 5, 2025. The exam will be held at 6 district centres in Andhra Pradesh which includes- 1. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, NTR (Vijayawada), Guntur, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu.

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 521 Non Executive posts and 325 Executive posts. The registration process was started on December 21, 2023 and ended on January 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.