APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
APPSC SI admit card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of Sub Inspector on its official website.
According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the PET/PST from March 31 to May 7, 2021, at Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa.
How to download APPSC SI admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at appsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Admit Cards" appearing under the "Candidate's Corner" section
Click on the link to download admit card
Key in your credentials and login
The APPSC SI admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall tickets and take its print out for future use
