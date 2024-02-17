Assam Public Service Commission has announced the APSC CCE Prelims 2024 exam date. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam 2023 can check the official notice on the website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. APSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam date announced, check notice here

As per the official notice, the Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam 2023 will be conducted on March 17, 2023 at 32 district headquarters. The preliminary examination will consist of two papers of objective-type multiple-choice questions of two hours each. Paper I will be of General Studies I and Paper II will be of General Studies II. The total marks will be 400 and time duration will be 4 hours. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers.

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the main examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit.

The status of the applications and e-admission certificates of candidates for the said eamination will be uploaded in the website in due course. No hard copy of the e-admission certificate will be dispatched.

A total of 235 vacancies in various state government departments will be filled through APSC CCE 2023. The registration process was started on January 12 and ended on February 6, 2024.

