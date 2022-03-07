APSC exam date released for Museum Officer Post at apsc.nic.in, details here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notice regarding APSC screening test for the post of District Museum Officer Grade I in Directorate of Museum under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department. On March 21, 2022, from 10 am to 12 noon the Commission will conduct OMR-based screening test for the position of District Museum Officer.

The Accept/Reject list of candidates will be uploaded on the commission website on March 7 and admit card will be available from March 14 on the official website of APSC.

How to Download APSC Museum Officer Admit Card

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

