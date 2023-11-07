Arunachal APSSB CSLE admit card released at apssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 today, November 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at apssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the APSSB CSLE 2023 admit card using their login credentials. Download APSSB CSLE 2023 admit card from official website

The APSSB Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm of 17-11-2023”, reads the official notification.

APSSB CSLE admit card 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Next, click on the admit card link for CSLE 2023

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

