Arunachal APSSB CSLE admit card released at apssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download
APSSB releases admit card for CSLE 2023, download now at apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 today, November 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at apssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the APSSB CSLE 2023 admit card using their login credentials.
Direct link to download APSSB CSLE admit card
The APSSB Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.
“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm of 17-11-2023”, reads the official notification.
APSSB CSLE admit card 2023: Know how to download the admit card
Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card tab
Next, click on the admit card link for CSLE 2023
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
- Topics
- Arunachal Pradesh