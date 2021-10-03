Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct an exam on November 28, for the selection of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) under A.P. Civil secretariat Itanagar and APPSC Office. The admit cards of the exam will be released on November 8 and will be available on the website of the Commission till November 28.

The Commission has released the list of eligible candidates on the website of the Commission.

A total of 20 senior personal assistants will be recruited in the AP civil secretariat and one such position will be filled in the APPSC.

The written test would comprise questions from general English, general knowledge, stenography and viva voce. The exam would carry a total of 340 marks.

Candidates who secure minimum of 33% marks in paper and 45% above in aggregate will be called for interview.

In another related development, the Commission has invited applications to fill 4 positions of assistant conservator of forests (ACF). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 5.

