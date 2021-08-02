Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam CEE 2021: Last date to apply today on astu.ac.in, direct link here
Assam CEE 2021: Last date to apply today on astu.ac.in, direct link here

Assam CEE 2021 registration ends today, August 2, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the entrance exam can apply online through the official site of ASTU on astu.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU will close down the registration process for Assam CEE 2021 on August 2, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Combined Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of ASTU on astu.ac.in. The registration process was started on July 14, 2021.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on August 29, 2021, from 11 am to 2 pm. The admit card will be available online 15 days before the examination on the official website. The result will be declared within 10 days of the conduct of the examination. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

Assam CEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of ASTU on astu.ac.in.

• Click on Assam CEE link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay 750/- as application fees. The application fees should be paid on online mode.

CEE- 2021 will be based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC). The examination will be of Multiple- Choice Questions (MCQ) type and comprise of a single paper of 3 (three) hours duration.

