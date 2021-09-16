Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here
Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here
Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here
competitive exams

Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here

Assam TET 2021 registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has started the registration process for Assam TET 2021. The registration process started on September 15 and will end on September 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in. 

The admit card will be available on October 10, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The Assam TET will be conducted of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the Teacher Eligibility Test. 

Direct link to apply here 

Assam TET 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Assam TET 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Paper I and Paper II examination fees is 325/- for general category and 300/- for SC/ST/ST/OBC/ PWD. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher eligibility test education
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.