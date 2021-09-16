Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has started the registration process for Assam TET 2021. The registration process started on September 15 and will end on September 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in.

The admit card will be available on October 10, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The Assam TET will be conducted of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the Teacher Eligibility Test.

Assam TET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam TET 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Paper I and Paper II examination fees is ₹325/- for general category and ₹300/- for SC/ST/ST/OBC/ PWD. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission.