AWES OST 2022: Screening test result today at awesindia.com, here's how to check

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Tuesday, March 1 declare the results of the online screening test for selection of teachers for its Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of AWES at www.awesindia.com after they are released.

The online examination was conducted on February 19 and February 20 at various centres across the country.

Army AWES Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website AWES at awesindia.com.

On the Homepage, click on the link the result link

Key in your credentials and login

Your AWES Result and score card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

Note: There are approximately 8700 teachers on the rolls of APS across India. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills.