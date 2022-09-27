Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter out at bpssc.bih.nic.in
BPSSC has released the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector post.
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts today, September 27. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter through their registration id or interview roll number and mobile number.
Direct link to download the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts
Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter: How to download
Go to official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link “Download Selection Letter for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar”.
Key in your credentials and log in
Check and download the selection letter
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics