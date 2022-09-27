Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter out at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts today, September 27. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter through their registration id or interview roll number and mobile number.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter: How to download

Go to official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Download Selection Letter for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar”.

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the selection letter

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.