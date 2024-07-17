Bihar STET Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 released, here’s how to download from secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board, BESB, has released the STET Paper 2 Answer Key today, July 17. Candidates who have appeared for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the Paper 2 answer key through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar STET Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 has been released at secondary.biharboardonline.com. (HT file image)

To download the STET Paper 2 answer key, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth as log in credentials.

BSEB STET Paper 2 Answer Key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the home page, click on BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 link

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The BSEB STET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the window to raise objection Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 2 will close on July 20, 2024.

To raise the objections, candidates will have to make payment of processing fee for each question they want to raise objection for.

The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination for Paper 2 was conducted from July 11 to July 19, 2024. The BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024, according to the schedule.

Furthermore, the Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination will be conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2024.

For more details, candidates can check visit the official website of Bihar Board.