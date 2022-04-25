BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card to be out today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission will issue the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on April 25, 2022. Candidates who intend to take the examination can get their admit cards through the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination will be held on May 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in 1083 test centres in 38 districts. This recruiting drive will fill a total of 726 positions.

Direct link will be available here once the admit card is out.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Look for the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card link available

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download

Take print out for the future reference.