BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card to be out today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card will be out on April 25, 2022
BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card to be out today at bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:03 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar Public Service Commission will issue the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on April 25, 2022. Candidates who intend to take the examination can get their admit cards through the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination will be held on May 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in 1083 test centres in 38 districts. This recruiting drive will fill a total of 726 positions.

Direct link will be available here once the admit card is out.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

 Look for the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card link available 

 Key in your login details and click on submit

 Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

 Check the admit card and download

Take print out for the future reference.

 

Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card. hall ticket + 2 more
