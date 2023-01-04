BPSC 67th Mains Exam: Important notice on use of calculators, see details

BPSC 67th Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important notification addressed to 67th Mains exam candidates, regarding the use of calculators in the exam.

The commission said scientific calculators can be used only for Mathematics, Statistics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering papers.

For other subjects, regular calculators can be used, it added.

Candidates are not allowed to ask for or exchange calculators inside the exam venue, BPSC said in the notification.

As per the revised schedule of BPSC 67th Main examination, General Studies papers were held on December 30 and the General Hindi paper was held on December 31.

Exam for optional or elective subject paper is scheduled for January 7, 2023, from 12 pm to 3 pm, BPSC said.

Check the revised schedule here.

Here is the notification regarding use of calculators in BPSC 67th Mains exam: