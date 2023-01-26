Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on Jan 28, here’s how to download

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on Jan 28, here’s how to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 08:47 PM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released on January 28, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.gov.in.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on Jan 28, here’s how to download (HT)
BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on Jan 28, here’s how to download (HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on January 28, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the 68th preliminary examination can download the admit card when released from the official site of BPSC at bpsc.gov.in.

The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 68th prelims exam will be held at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

There have been some changes in BPSC 68th prelims examination marking scheme by the Commission. The negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for wrong answer in the prelims examination.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card. + 1 more
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out