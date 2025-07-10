Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 release date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 12:13 PM IST

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 release date has been announced. The official notice is given here. 

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Assistant Engineer, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical written competitive examination admit card will be available on the website on July 14, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website by following the steps given below.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: How to download 

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam centre code will be available to the candidates from July 16, 2025 onwards.

The written examination will be conducted on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. Paper I, III, V will be held in the first shift and Paper 2, 4 and 6 will be held in the second shift.

Candidates who appear for the examination must reach the exam centre by 9 a.m. The entry will close at 10 a.m. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

