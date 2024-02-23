BPSC Agriculture Service exam admit card releasing tomorrow; know how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the Agriculture Service written ( objective) competitive examination tomorrow, February 23. Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC Agriculture Service exam admit card available for download tomorrow.

The Agriculture Service written (objective) competitive examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 4. Before downloading the admit card, candidates have to upload their passport-size photograph in their dashboard after logging in, and only after that will they be able to download the admit card. Candidates can check the notice here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BPSC Agriculture Service exam admit card: Know how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, login to the portal

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference