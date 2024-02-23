Bihar Public Service Commission will end the BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 registration on February 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for teacher recruitment can find the direct link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

The last date to apply for School Teacher (i) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12 and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under Education Department and (ii) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar with late fee is till February 25, 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for general category candidates and other candidates is ₹750/- and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, all reserved / unreserved category female candidates and handicapped candidates (40% or more) candidates will have to pay ₹200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.