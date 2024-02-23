 BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 03:25 PM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 registration ends today, February 23, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will end the BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 registration on February 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for teacher recruitment can find the direct link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here
BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

The last date to apply for School Teacher (i) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12 and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under Education Department and (ii) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar with late fee is till February 25, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for general category candidates and other candidates is 750/- and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, all reserved / unreserved category female candidates and handicapped candidates (40% or more) candidates will have to pay 200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On