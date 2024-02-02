BPSSC SI Mains 2023 exam date released, download admit card from Feb 6

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Main recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). According to the notification the examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4: 30 pm. The detailed notification is available on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC SI Mains 2023 admit card to be released on February 6(HT FIle)

The admit card will be released on February 6 on the official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Along with the e-admit card, candidates must bring a valid photo identity card such as voter ID, passport, Driving licence, PAN card or Adhar card.

BPSSC SI Mains 2023 admit card: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click the SI Mains 2023 admit card link under the Police Department tab.

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.