BSEB STET 2025: Application window opens at bsebstet.org, direct link to apply here

Bihar School Examination Board has commended the application process for BSEB STET 2025 from Friday, September 19, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 on the official website at bsebstet.org. BSEB STET 2025: Register at bsebstet.org. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply BSEB STET 2025 is September 27, 2025.

STET 2025 will consist of two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

Application fee:

The category-wise application fee for BSEB STET 2025 are as follows:

General/EWS/BC: ₹ 960 (for either Paper I or Paper II) & ₹ 1,440 (for both Paper I and Paper II) SC/ST: ₹ 760 (for either Paper I or Paper II) & ₹ 1,140 (for both Paper I and Paper II)

Candidates can pay the application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Documents required:

Candidates will need to upload self-attested copies of the following certificates:

Class 10 or Matriculation passing certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth). Class 12 or Intermediate passing certificate and mark sheet. Graduation certificate and mark sheet. Post graduation certificate and mark sheet. B.Ed. Certificate and mark sheet. Other educational qualifications (if any). Residential certificate issued by the competent authority. Caste certificate issued by the competent authority for SC/ST candidates. Valid PwD certificate, in case of claiming disability, issued by the competent authority.

BSEB STET 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for BSEB STET 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official site at bsebstet.org On the home page, click on ‘To Register’ link in case of new registrations. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee. Review the application form, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website BSEB.