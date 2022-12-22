BTEUP Date Sheet 2023: Tentative time tables for odd semester, other exams out

Board of Technical Education (BTE) Uttar Pradesh has released tentative date sheets or time tables for various exams, including the December 2022 odd semester final exams.

These exams will be held in January 2023, BTEUP said.

Students can download the detailed date sheets from bteup.ac.in. Date sheets have been released for odd semester exams, special back paper exams and multi point credit system exams.

The board said these time tables are tentative, which means exam dates can change under special circumstances.

In case of any error on these date sheets, clashing of exams, etc, the board can be informed at ‘anubhag4bte@gmail.com’, it added.

BTEUP odd semester final exam date sheet 2023 direct link

How to check BTEUP date sheet 2023

Go to bteup.ac.in. On the home page, open the link for BTE UP date sheet 2023. Download it and check exam dates for your paper.