Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postponed PQC-IRM exam dates, new dates here

CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postponed PQC-IRM exam dates, new dates here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:40 PM IST

CA November Exams 2022 for PQC-IRM courses have been postponed. Candidates can check the new dates below.

CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postponed PQC-IRM exam dates, new dates here
CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postponed PQC-IRM exam dates, new dates here
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed CA November Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been postponed for PQC-IRM exams. Candidates can check the new exam dates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The examination has been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances. The Post Qualification Course - Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 will now be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

The piece of information was shared by ICAI on its official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Important Announcement - Postponement of PQC - Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022.”

Earlier, the exams were postponed for two days only. Now, the Institute has decided to postpone other exam dates for the same course. Candidates can check the official site of ICAI for more related details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out