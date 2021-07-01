CASB Recruitment: Exam date and City for CASB STAR 01/2021 released

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the examination date and city for CASB STAR 01/2021. Candidates can check their examination date and city at the official website of CASB.

The admit card will be available on the official website of CASB 24 to 48 hours before the examination.

The notice on the official website of the CASB reads ‘Exam Date and name of Exam City for STAR 01/2021 is available in your login click here. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam’.

Candidates can check the examination date and exam center from the link given here

Steps to check the CASB examination date and exam center

Visit the official website of the CASB at https://airmenselection.cdac.in/

On the homepage click the link to check the exam date and center

Enter your Email-Id and password to Sign In

Your examination date and center will be displayed on the screen