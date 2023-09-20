CAT 2023: Last date to apply on iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2023: The extended window to submit application forms of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will end today, September 20. Interested candidates can go to iimcat.ac.in, register and then fill the application form. The window will close at 5 pm. CAT 2023 registration ends today on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

There will be no further chance to apply for the exam after this window is closed, an official statement said.

Next, an opportunity will be provided to edit photograph, signature and exam city preferences, if required.

“After the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline,” the notification reads.

CAT 2023 will be held on November 6.

Eligibility: Candidates who have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA {45 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates} can apply for the exam.

Application fee: The application fee of CAT 2023 is ₹1,200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2,400 for all other candidates.

