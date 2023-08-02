Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is going to begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, August 2. Candidates who want to take the exam have to register themselves on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 registration begins today on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The registration process starts at 10 am today and the last date to apply is September 13.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued to registered candidates on October 25. The exam will be held in three slots on November 26 in centres spread across around 155 test cities.

To appear in CAT 2023, a candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories) from a recognised university or institution.

The application fee of IIM CAT 2023 is ₹1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. All other candidates have to pay ₹2,400 as application fee.

CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2024 and scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

There is no common counselling for CAT and candidates, after qualifying in the examination, have to apply separately to each institution for admissions. Further, they should note that mere qualifying in the exam does not mean they are eligible for admissions, as they will have to participate in furthere screening rounds at institute level.