CAT 2023 registration ends in three days, apply at iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close down the registration process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 on September 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at iimcat.ac.in. IIM Lucknow to close CAT 2023 registration on Sept 13, exam on Nov 26; Apply at iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2023 admit card will be released on October 25. The CAT 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26. The CAT 2023 examination will be conducted in three sessions. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 155 test cities By the second week of January 2024, the CAT results are expected to be made available. The CAT 2023 score is only valid till December 31, 2024.

For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD, the IIM CAT 2023 application fee is 1,200 rupees. The application fee for all other applicants is ₹2,400.

CAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

