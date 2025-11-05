Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has postponed the release date of CAT Admit Card 2025. The admit card for Common Admission Test which was scheduled to be out on November 5 has been deferred. When released candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT Admit Card 2025 release date postponed, check new date here

The Institute will release the CAT admit card on November 12, 2025. The last date to download the hall ticket is November 30, 2025.

The official notice reads, "Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025."

This year 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. When released, candidates who will appear for the CAT 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

CAT Admit Card 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in 3 sessions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.